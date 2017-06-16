Getty Image

Calvin Harris is trying something entirely new. He’s released a steady stream of insanely fun summertime hits that, in spite of their star power, don’t seem to break through and become an undeniable Song of the Summer. But as long as he keeps them coming, his songs can rule the season by committee. And his latest track, “Feels,” is keeping the streak alive.

The ska-dance track features assists from a Murderer’s Row of summer hitmakers in Katy Perry, Pharrell and Big Sean and advocates for giving in to the impermanence of the season. The new song from Harris’ upcoming album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 says to go for it — in the internet’s own unique parlance around emotions — and worry about the consequences later.

“Don’t be afraid to catch feels” Perry sings on the hook. “Baby I know you ain’t scared to catch feels, feels with me.”

The single follows up “Heatstroke” and “Slide” and assures us that the new album from the Scottish DJ — which drops on June 30 — is going to be absolutely stacked. And at the very least it might give Perry that hit she’s so desperately looking for on her own new album Witness. Give it a listen below.