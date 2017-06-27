Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Calvin Harris has completely nailed the recipe on how to create perfect summertime bangers. For his latest, the bop-making DJ pulled together a trio of superstars that included Katy Perry, Pharrell and Big Sean for the instantly infectious and incredibly funky single “Feels” and today, unveiled a brand new video to go along with it.

The clip opens with a shot of Pharrell who’s standing on a boat in a trippy fake pond. The beat drops and he starts singing about mortality of all things — “Well nothing ever last forever, no / One minute you’re here and the next you’re gone — before Katy Perry swoops in on the chorus advising us all not to “be afraid to catch feels / Ride drop top and chase thrills.” Flanked in an opulent throne by two large, red parrots, Big Sean drops a pretty steady flow right in the middle of the track wondering if the object of his affection likes “getting paid or getting paid attention?”

“Feels” is just the latest entry in a diverse lineup of song of the summer contenders that Harris has been cranking out lately. First there was “Slide” featuring Migos and Frank Ocean, and then you had the even funkier “Heatstroke” featuring Young Thug, Ariana Grande and Pharrell. One thing is for sure, his next album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 can’t get here soon enough, watch it above.