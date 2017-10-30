Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Cam burst into country music in 2015 like a wildfire in a dry forest. Her debut album Untamed was easily that year’s best country album, and that album’s breakout single “Burning House” was nominated for a Grammy. Now, she’s finally returned with a new single, about the heartache of a cheating, double-crossing man, which she calls a direct answer to Dolly Parton’s “Jolene,” coming from the unsuspecting other women.

As such, the song is a meditation on regret, and hews close to the line of revenge, as the speaker accepts full responsibility for the other woman’s negative feelings, but asserts, again and again, she knew nothing about his previous engagements. “I would’ve noticed a gold wedding band,” Cam croons, flanked by harmonies over a sea of furiously strummed guitars, “I’d rather you hate me than not understand.” It’s a rollicking return for Cam, who is clearly not going to be doing things by the book when it comes to her career.

Talking with Rolling Stone‘s country site, Cam opened up about the story behind the song:

“[My] response to Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.” It’s the apology so many spouses deserve, but never get. The other woman is coming forward to break the news to the wife about an affair, respecting her enough to have that hard conversation, once she realized he was married. Because everyone should be able to decide their own path in life, based on the truth. Women especially should do this for each other, since our self-worth can still be so wrapped up in our partners. And in true country fashion, I’ve set the whole raw story to upbeat music, so you can dance while you process it all.”

This December, Cam will finish up her slot opening for George Strait for his residency at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and she also recently opened for Harry Styles at his Ryman show — two huge looks for her as she continues on her fledling country career. But a new single guarantees one thing — we can expect a lot more new music from her in the future. Listen to “Diane” above.