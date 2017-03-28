Mother-and-Son Folk Duo Madisen Ward & Mama Bear | Uncharted: Power of Dreams

Fans of former Fifth Harmony singer Camila Cabello have been waiting patiently for solo music ever since she left the group in December. We get it. It takes a while to make an album (hell, Ed Sheeran had to sequester himself in the woods for a year to do it!). But the wait probably won’t be that long. On Monday, U.K. radio network Capital FM may have leaked the title to Cabello’s upcoming single in their “Camila Cabello music” section.

“A Good Reason To Go” appears to be the title of the new ditty, which captions a black-and-white picture of Cabello. This seems to corroborate the hint Cabello gave fans on Friday, when she revealed that the acronym of the song is “AGRTG.”

