Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes’ Ed Sheeran Duet Is Calming And Satisfying

03.27.17 1 hour ago

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello had a hit on their hands in 2015 when they released their duet, “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” which became Mendes’ second Top 20 track. The song was birthed during a jam sesh backstage at Taylor Swift’s 1989 World Tour, where Mendes served as the opening act and Fifth Harmony (Cabello’s former girl group, if your memory is short) was the surprise guest. On Monday, Mendes gave fans a glimpse at a similar jam sesh with Cabello, sharing a behind-the-scenes Instagram of the duo hashing out an Ed Sheeran cover.

“Found this gem deep in the iPhone videos,” Mendes captioned the video, which has the teen pop stars harmonizing Sheeran’s “Kiss Me” in a black and white filter. “lol i love the ‘killed that’ face we both make at the end.”

During and after the recording of “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” Cabello and Mendes were spotted spending a lot of time together — sparking dating rumors, as well. Mendes has said that the studio session of “IKWYDLS” alone lasted 11 hours, while paparazzi snapped them together on multiple other occasions. The two have denied dating.

“We’re just really close friends,” Mendes said of his bond with Cabello at the time. “She is one of those people who is just very easy to connect with and still, to this day, is one of my greatest friends. You find that instant connection with people, and she’s one of them. She’s a f—ing great writer. Even if we just wrote for other people, I would be happy to do that because she’s such a thrill to write with and work with.”

A month before leaving Fifth Harmony, Cabello managed to sneak in another side project. She released “Bad Things” with Machine Gun Kelly in 2016. The singer now also appears Cashmere Cat’s upcoming album, along with The Fate Of The Furious soundtrack. She’s expected to drop her solo debut later this year.

As for Mendes, he’ll be kicking off his Illuminate World Tour on April 27, and he was just cast in Ivan Reitman’s musical Summer of Love. His duet with Cabello isn’t the only Sheeran cover he’s posted as of late. On Sunday, he shared a bit of Sheeran’s “Perfect.”

