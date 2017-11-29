Naomi Beveridge

Melbourne, Australia trio Camp Cope‘s 2016 self-titled debut made the rounds in the indie rock world, quickly gathering them acclaim both in their homeland and across the pond in the U.S. As such, the trio signed to powerhouse Boston-based indie label Run For Cover Records to release their highly anticipated sophomore LP How To Socialise & Make Friends, which will hit stores on March 2, 2018.

The first taste of How To Socialise & Make Friends comes in the form of its opening track, fittingly titled “The Opener.” It’s a fiery track describing what it’s like to be a woman in music, specifically punk scene. “It’s another all-male tour preaching equality,” Georgia Maq sings in an ever-increasing volume and intensity. “It’s another straight cis man who knows more about this than me. It’s another man telling us we’re missing a frequency.” Check out “The Opener” below.

How To Socialise & Make Friends is out 3/2/18 on Run For Cover Records, who re-released Camp Cope’s self-titled debut on vinyl earlier this year. While the band has already scheduled Australian dates in support of the release — including a show 12/3 at one of Melbourne’s most iconic venues The Forum — touring plans for the US are still in the works.

Tracklist:

1. “The Opener”

2. “How To Socialise & Make Friends”

3. “The Face of God”

4. “Anna”

5. “Sagan-Indiana”

6. “The Omen”

7. “Animal and Real”

8. “UFO Lighter”

9. “I’ve Got You”