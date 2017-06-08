Car Seat Headrest Dropped A Rap Diss Track In Response To Ricky Eat Acid’s Scathing Essay

Managing Editor, Music
06.08.17 4 Comments

Earlier today a Brooklyn indie musician, Sam Ray, who creates music under the monikers Ricky Eat Acid and Teen Suicide, wrote a scathing critique of Car Seat Headrest’s music, which he thinks is thoroughly bland and overall bad — even when he’s laying on a carpet stoned, trying to like the music. Okay, cool. In the meantime, Toledo got wind of the essay as it spread throughout social media and various sites, and decided to respond in traditional rap beef fashion — by releasing a diss track.

Said track is “featuring” Sam Ray, and is overall pretty terrible, which makes sense for the tongue-in-cheek response that Toledo is clearly going for. He titled it “Stoney Bologne” and released it on Soundcloud with a dark picture of himself smoking a cigarette. Classic, eh? The sole line describing the song also alldues to the beef, obviously: “This one’s for you sam.” I actually love Car Seat Headrest’s music a whole lot, but one thing I kinda hate is white indie musicians use rap tropes in a mocking way to suit their own purposes.

Sam has issued yet another scathing response:

Personally, I’d rather listen to only Car Seat Headrest for the rest of time than continue to report on this, but here we are. You can listen to the song above.

Around The Web

TAGSCar Seat HeadrestRicky Eat AcidWill Toledo

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

06.07.17 14 hours ago
M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

06.07.17 1 day ago
TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

06.06.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2017 So Far

The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2017 So Far

06.06.17 2 days ago 22 Comments
The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

06.05.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
Drake And DJ Khaled’s ‘To The Max’ Collab Is An Arrogant EDM Banger

Drake And DJ Khaled’s ‘To The Max’ Collab Is An Arrogant EDM Banger

06.05.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP