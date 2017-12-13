Getty Image

According to Year In Seach, Google’s annual roundup of top searches for the year, breakout rap superstars Cardi B and Lil Pump are the no. 2 and 3 most-searched musicians of 2017. Of course, plenty of people were curious about the skyrocketing career of the “Bodak Yellow” MC who smashed through pop’s glass ceiling for female rappers and earned a Grammy nomination for Top Song Of The Year, but it’s a surprise to see the performer of “Gucci Gang” make an appearance as one of the top trending searches of 2017. Perhaps folks wanted to find pictures of the pink-dreaded rapper from Florida for more “Rap Then Vs. Now” memes (those things are awful and you should all stop sharing them immediately).

But the no. 1 searched band or musician of the year was undoubtedly Linkin Park, and it’s not hard to see why. With the death of the band’s frontman Chester Bennington in July, many people wanted to reminisce on their glory days or find out more about why the grownups were all so sad. Rounding out the top ten were Joyner Lucas, whose “I’m Not Racist” video went insanely viral within the past two weeks, Jason Aldean, who happened to be performing during the deadly Las Vegas shooting attack in early October, Danielle Bregoli aka Bhad Bhabie, whose foray into rap infuriated many, Post Malone, who secured his first no. 1 record with an affable, dorm room stoner demeanor, Aaron Carter, who came out as bisexual late this summer, Remy Ma, who flat out refused to let her beef with Nicki Minaj die, and Montgomery Gentry, who also experienced a loss this year of one half of the duo, Troy Montgomery.

Google also assembled top ten lists for new album releases and songs (for the US), which you can see below.