Ever since Carly Rae Jepsen’s cult classic pop album E•MO•TION, fans have been eagerly awaiting a follow-up. Earlier this year, she released the B-side track “Cut To The Feeling,” and last year, an entire album of various other B-sides from that album’s sessions.

And while “Cut To The Feeling” was a studio track designed for E•MO•TION that ended up in the soundtrack for the animated film Leap!, today’s new song from Jepsen was written specifically for the film. Unlike many of her other big, fan-favorite hits, it’s not an icy, glittery blockbuster of a pop song, but more of slow, mournful ballad about the possibility of shrinking your entire world, and leaving everything else, until it all fits inside one person. It’s a piano-based track without a lot of other elements or production, leaving Jepsen’s spare voice to drive most of the emotion — which it does.

The song doesn’t seem to be officially out yet, but as is often the case with her, it has leaked out on Soundcloud, so you can hear it below ahead of the soundtrack’s official release. One line in particular hits my heart — “the leaves are gonna change us when they start to fall.” Regardless of tempo, our girl’s still got her writing chops. Listen below.