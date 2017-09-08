Signe Luksengard

An artist’s debut record can often be a culmination of their writing up until that point, giving them years and sometimes decades to get things right before they ultimately put their music out into the world. With a follow-up record, there’s not only pressure to not only repeat the success of the first album, but improve upon it. All this requires starting the writing process fresh, which is exactly what Carmen Villain (aka Carmen Maria Hillestad) has done on her sophomore record, Infinite Avenue. For this album, she’s gone out on her own — and learned to follow her intuition.

Hillestad made her debut in 2013 with the impressive Sleeper, a densely packed and guitar-driven forty two minutes of hazy rock hypnotics. The freeform fuzz that tethered each of the songs together always felt focused and purposeful, evincing the feeling of being trapped without subjecting the listener to the claustrophobia of that experience. Hillestad was always in control of the noise but on Infinite Avenue, the Norway-based artist has no band to get lost in or hide behind– Hillestad’s voice and performances emerge from the psychedelic miasma front and center.

Touring Sleeper on and off from 2013 to 2015, Hillestad supported fellow Scandinavian artists Neneh Cherry and Jenny Hval, and got to road-test her material as a full four-piece band. It was her first time touring ever and she says it was those experiences that helped inform the direction her next work would take. “Last time around I had to say no to a few things because I couldn’t afford to get my band there,” she says. “Four people can get expensive.”

So the recording sessions that followed her tour began by taking that into account, with Hillestad writing and recording at home alone, reworking her sound into a much more flexible iteration.

But Hillestad’s incentives for paring her music down weren’t solely economical. While Sleeper involved a number of session musicians and was co-produced with Serena Maneesh’s Emil Nikolaisen, Hillestad wrote, recorded and produced everything on Infinite Avenue herself, a process she says is the result of a completely new approach to songwriting, and the creative thrill she gets from learning new things.

Explaining that much of her learning happens on the fly — either through patience or thanks to some Youtube tutorials — Hillestad says the discovery that comes along with learning a new instrument or program was central to her writing process this time around. “There’s definitely a lot of messing around and trying different things,” she explained. “Most of this record is written as something that comes out of a loop or a beat. Something starts and then it triggers a wave of trying out different things.”