The Celebration Rock Podcast Delves Deep Into Pearl Jam’s ‘Vs.’ And ‘Vitalogy’

Cultural Critic
03.20.17

Song Music/Getty Images

This week on The Celebration Rock Podcast is continuing aseries on Pearl Jam by exploring two of the band’s most famous albums, 1993’s Vs. and 1994’s Vitalogy, in two new episodes.

With Vs., Pearl Jam capitalized on the slow-burn success of its 1991 debut Ten — in just five days, Vs. sold more than 950,000 copies. After touring non-stop in the previous two years, Pearl Jam entered the studio in peak shape, and cranked out some of the most loved songs its career, including “Go,” “Animal,” “Daughter,” and “Rearviewmirror.” With his guest Dave Hartley of the great indie band The War On Drugs, Hyden discusses the impact of Vs. and whether the record holds up nearly 25 years later.

The next Pearl Jam record, Vitalogy, is arguably the most popular album among Pearl Jam fans. A chaotic record that mixes some of Pearl Jam’s most crowd-pleasing material (“Better Man,” “Corduroy”) with some of the band’s weirdest and most discursive tunes (“Bugs” anyone?), Vitality is a chaotic record that reflects a chaotic period in Pearl Jam history. To help make sense of Vitalogy, Hyden spoke with the writer and critic Chuck Klosterman, who considers Vitalogy to be his personal favorite Pearl Jam release.

Around The Web

TAGSCelebration RockCelebration Rock Podcastpearl jamVitalogyVs.
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 3 days ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 6 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 months ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP