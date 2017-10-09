The Celebration Rock Podcast Revisits R.E.M.’s ‘Automatic For The People’

#Celebration Rock Podcast
Cultural Critic
10.09.17

Getty Image

On October 5, one of the great albums of the ’90s turned 25 years old. R.E.M.’s Automatic For The People sold four million copies in the US and spawned hits like “Man On The Moon” and “Everybody Hurts,” even though the album’s somber chamber-folk scene was utterly unlike the raging grunge sound that was in vogue in rock music at the time. For R.E.M., one of the most acclaimed bands of the era, Automatic For The People represented an artistic pinnacle that many fans believe the band has never topped.

To help me pay tribute to this landmark release, I called up friend of the podcast Brian Koppelman, a passionate music fan who also happens to be a successful screenwriter and producer known for the hit Showtime series Billions and films such as Rounders, Oceans 13, and The Girlfriend Experience. Brian and I often disagree about music, but we happen to share the opinion that Automatic For The People is the best R.E.M. album In our conversation, we try to place Automatic in the context of the band’s career, and R.E.M.’s overall place in the history of rock.

After my talk Brian, I hopped on with podcast producer Derek Madden to talk about why younger music seem to underrate R.E.M. in comparison to contemporaries like The Smiths and The Pixies. Warning: There is a lot of finger-wagging in this episode!

If you like what you hear, please subscribe to Celebration Rock on iTunes, Audioboom, or Stitcher, and listen above.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Celebration Rock Podcast
TAGSAutomatic For The PeopleBrian KoppelmanCelebration Rock PodcastMichael StipeR.E.M.

The RX

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 days ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 days ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 4 days ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 4 days ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP