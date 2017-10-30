Instagram

Halloween isn’t officially until tomorrow, but that didn’t stop many celebrity revelers from engaging in the festivities over the weekend, with costumes ranging from pop music pioneers to religious icons. Some costumes were elaborate and some were simple, but there were quite a few stunners and some real creativity going on this past weekend.

Kendrick Lamar, whose music has grappled with faith and religion since he first changed his name from K. Dot, went super old school with his costume, donning a robe and a wig to become Jesus Christ. Diplo, who is somewhat known for being a bit ostentatious, turned the obnoxious dial to eleven with his Ric Flair getup. Nas threw it back to the ’70s with a classic Richard Pryor Live On Sunset look, while Demi Lovato went out as the always popular Latin pop icon Selena Quintanilla-Perez. Jason Derulo opted for professionally done makeup effects, turning himself into an authentic Night King from Game Of Thrones.

Meanwhile, some stars, like Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, skipped the costume photos and reposted flicks of their fans dressed as themselves. Cardi even had one particularly dedicated fan dress up as her beloved, lost, purple blanket. That one deserves 100 bonus points for creativity, especially given how easy it was for the fan to put together. Another big Cardi fan was none other than comedian Eric Andre, whose Cardi costume went the distance, perfectly replicating one of her Instagram looks from a few months ago.

Check out some other Halloween favorites below. These are just from the weekend, so come Wednesday morning, I can only imagine the quality and creativity will be on a whole other level.