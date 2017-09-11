Watch Avril Lavigne Join Her Ex-Husband Chad Kroeger And Nickelback To Perform ‘Rockstar’ Live

#Nickelback
09.11.17 42 mins ago

For a hot minute beginning in 2012, Avril Lavigne and Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger were Canada’s preeminent alternative rock power couple, but that changed when they divorced in late 2015. At the time, Lavigne wrote, “We are still, and forever will be, the best of friends, and will always care deeply for each other.” It feels like that’s true, because at a Nickelback concert at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles this weekend, the two reunited for a performance of “Rockstar.”

The impromptu performance was a big step for Lavigne, as she’s kept a low profile since revealing in 2015 that she has Lyme disease. The singer seems happy to get back to performing, though, as she posted a clip of her cameo on Instagram and wrote, “Good to be back on stage! Feeling excited, happy and grateful.”

This reunion was another sign that although their marriage ended, Lavigne and Kroeger are still on pretty good terms with each other. The two were in the studio writing songs together less than a month after their divorce, and Lavigne came to Nickelback’s defense last year after Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg made the band the butt of a joke with his home’s A.I. system.

With Nickelback and Lavigne perform “Rockstar” above, and revisit our feature on why Nickelback doesn’t suck as much as you probably think here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nickelback
TAGSAVRIL LAVIGNEchad kroegernickelback

What Unites Us

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 4 days ago 13 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP