Bumble Asks You To ‘Swipe Right’ On The Chainsmokers

Getty Image

American electronic music duo The Chainsmokers have partnered with dating app Bumble for a new venture called “Bumble Beats,” which is rolling out across the dating app and its friend and business verticals, Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz.

When Bumble Beats launched on Monday, Bumble users at Southern Methodist University in Dallas who swiped right on The Chainsmokers’ profile got to have a meet-and-greet with the duo on campus and then were treated to tickets to their concert the following night.

We surprised SMU students with tickets to our show last night to launch Bumble Beats ❤️ @bumble_app #bumblebeats #sponsored pic.twitter.com/RRf380ld8q — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) November 29, 2017

According to the company, “Over 1,000 students swiped right on and matched with The Chainsmokers card in less than 48 hours.”

Bumble also assert that The Chainsmokers partnership is just one of many “artist surprises that we are planning to hold at college campuses across the country.”

This isn’t the first time Bumble has ventured into the music business. Last year, the company partnered with streaming giant Spotify to allow their users to display their most played artists, albums, and songs on their dating profile.

Bumble is an Austin, Texas-based company and was founded in 2014 by a co-founder of Tinder, Whitney Wolfe, who left Tinder after she accused them of sexual discrimination and harassment. Bumble brand themselves as the “social network rooted in promoting kindness, respect, and empowerment,” and are known for only allowing women to make the first move in heterosexual matches.