03.14.17

EDM is a bro-y genre, singlehandedly responsible for holding up the sales of joke-y tank tops and bad batches of something that might have been MDMA at one time. And the Chainsmokers are the genre’s dick-joking avatars. But in a new interview, Alex Pall and Drew Taggart want the world to know they were merely engaged in some Patrick Stewart-level acting. They aren’t bros, you’re just too dumb to get the high-level satire of measuring their genitalia tip-to-tip.

“People are like, ‘Oh my God, they’re such bros,’” Taggart told NME. “And we’re like, ‘No! We’re making fun of bros!’”

Pall backed up his partner.

“I hope people can walk away from this article with a deeper sense of our purpose as artists and our true characters,” he said. “We’re in this grey area where people are like, ‘I don’t get it, are these guys a**holes or not?’ I promise you, we’re not a**holes.”

Then again, these are the guys behind an upcoming album called Memories…Do Not Open and they dropped a song as earnest and cloying as “Something Just Like This.” So, forgive us if we’re not really ready to accept the idea that this is all some deep, masculinity-poking performance art.

Check out the whole interview over at NME.

