The Chainsmokers were among the highest paid DJs in the world over the past year, but that doesn’t mean everybody is into them: Critics could do without the electronic duo and Deadmau5 is “100% convinced [they’re] s**t.” Alex Pall and Drew Taggart previously said that they’re not bros but actually just “making fun of bros,” but their apparently elevated level of satire doesn’t mean they’re going to get a pass for their recent racist joke that targets Asian people.

In a video interview that was posted on their Twitter account and has since been deleted, Pall was asked if he brings his dog with him on the road. His response, which references the stereotype that Chinese people eat dogs, got a laugh out of Taggart: “I try to, but she’s like really ill behaved, so, yeah. I mean, if she could come anywhere, I’d bring her to… well, I don’t know if I’d bring her to China.”

for the ppl who are confused the chainsmokers basically insinuated a racist remark abt asians eating dogs and laughed it off pic.twitter.com/XFilW92JoK — best leader of kpop (@Iushtae) September 11, 2017

Although it is true that dogs were previously eaten in China for many years, the practice has become taboo and frowned upon as canines have become increasingly domesticated and present in everyday life, so making fun of the stereotype definitely isn’t a cool thing to do. Perhaps the worst part of the “joke” was that it happened during a conversation with an Asian interviewer at the Ultra China electronic festival, not to mention that the video was initially posted on the same day it was announced the duo collaborated with K-Pop group BTS.

The Chainsmokers have yet to speak out about the video, but Twitter has:

the chainsmokers are just gonna act friendly w bts (an asian group) and collab with them,, while making racist comments against asians??? pic.twitter.com/C3iglkxUJC — best leader of kpop (@Iushtae) September 11, 2017

disgusted at the fact that the chainsmokers really had the nerve to make a racist 'asians eat dogs' joke in front of an asian interviewer.. — namjoon day (@trbljimin) September 11, 2017

I tried to give the chainsmokers a chance but then their racist comment was brought to light neither disappointed nor surprised — tiffany / joon day! (@firtsIove) September 11, 2017

The chainsmokers made a racist chinese dog eating joke… in China. Why am I not surprised pic.twitter.com/HRR8y2zBR4 — Gloria (@highkeyairolg) September 11, 2017

soo how are the chainsmokers jus gonna be racist towards asians while they're in asia being interviewed by an asian interviewer in asia — joon day (@szabts) September 11, 2017

