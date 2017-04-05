Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Any news about Chairlift has some real sad undertones now. The indie darlings put out one of our favorite pop albums of 2016, but just days before Christmas, the duo announced that Chairlift would soon be no more. Caroline Polachek and Patrick Wimberly said the band accomplished everything it set out to do, so it was time to move on.

The good news is that they’re giving us a chance to say our goodbyes. They’re starting a short farewell tour tomorrow in support of Moth, their third and final album. To hype that up, they’ve shared a fun new music video for “Polymorphing.” The black and white clip shows Polachek and Wimberly just doing some classic band stuff: lounging with baguettes, heating up freezer waffles with an iron, taking a bath with sunglasses on, and that sort of thing.

The lighthearted video was shot at Polachek’s apartment, and she also directed it. “I wanted to make one last Chairlift video, and ‘Polymorphing’ is a favorite of ours — perhaps the most ‘us’ song of our last album,” Polachek said in a statement about the clip. “It’s the least conceptual video we’ve ever made; there’s no datamoshing or dance moves or foreign language translation — just a toast to our fans, to our friends, to the city, and to constant change! And yes, there is actually toast in the video.”

Check out the video above, find their final tour dates below, and get your tickets on the band’s website.

Chairlift 2017 Tour Dates

04/06 — San Francisco, @ at Bimbos

04/07 — San Francisco, @ at Bimbos

04/08 — Los Angeles, @ at Echoplex

04/09 — Los Angeles, @ at Echoplex

04/14 — Chicago, IL @ Park West

04/15 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk

04/20 — Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

04/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/22 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel