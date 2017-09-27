Chaisley Lussier

If it’s true that struggle is the best teacher, then Los Angeles-based singer Chaisley Lussier has learned a lot since stomaching some of the most difficult news any married person can possibly hear: Her partner was unfaithful. She’s since left her now-ex-husband, and sometime in the aftermath, she wrote “Secrets,” a smooth and soulful R&B tune about discovering and getting over infidelity.

In the song’s hook, Lussier sings with a cool confidence about catching the cheat in the act and conveys that secrets, no matter how carefully they’re hidden, can’t be concealed forever:

“She can be your secret lover, undercover / I know she ain’t got nothing on me / She can be your secret lover, hiding from the others / Your secret’s safe with me / She can be your secret, secret, secret lover / You can keep your secrets, secrets, secrets from her / She can be your secret, secret, secret lover / I don’t want your secrets, secrets, secrets no more.”

After an extended absence from social media, Lussier posted a photo of a cross on Instagram and captioned it with an encouraging message indicating that despite the rough patch in her life, she’s emerged stronger and better for it:

“No one will ever really know what it took for me to get to the place I’m at now. It’s difficult to truly understand the ways in which life works, but I believe that everything happens for a reason… whatever place you’re in now is exactly where you should be. Whatever it takes to find peace in this world, find it… but always remember to be kind and work hard. It truly does pay off. I promise you.”

Listen to “Secrets” above.