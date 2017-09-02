Chance The Rapper Raised Over $2 Million For 20 Chicago Schools

Getty Image

Earlier this year, Chance The Rapper announced that he’d be donating $1 million to Chicago’s public schools as he looks to continue to make a difference in his hometown through his many philanthropic efforts. But Chance wasn’t done there, as just a few months later he announced another plan to up the ante by donating $2 million to Chicago’s public schools. Just a few months later, Chance has followed through on his promise as he presented $2.2 million to the CPS to be distributed to 20 different schools in the city.

Dressed in a black turtleneck to mimic Steve Jobs and with his signature “3” hat atop his head, Chance held a press conference, which he broadcast on Periscope, to announce the donations. The funds were raised by SocialWorks, Chance’s “Youth Empowerment Charity” and will be dispersed to the 20 schools over a period of three years. According to WGN in Chicago, “the funds will be held by the Children First Fund and principals will submit requests for purchases through that organization.” Chance also said he’s working to secure more funds to be poured back into Chicago’s schools later this year.

It’s been a busy summer of humanitarian work for Chance, as he recently donated 30,000 backpacks to Chicago-area kids going back to school, and all his charitable efforts and work in the city have won him the rousing, vocal support of Barack and Michelle Obama.

