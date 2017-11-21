Charles Manson is a universally reviled figure, and for good reason: Of course, he’s best known as a cult leader who is responsible for multiple murders in the ’60s. Manson, who just passed away at 83 years old, also has some connections to the music world: He released an album called Lie: The Love And Terror Cult in 1970, and his songs have been recorded by the Beach Boys and Guns N’ Roses.
The latter is the side of Manson that System Of A Down guitarist Daron Malakian chose to remember when he mourned Manson’s death on Facebook yesterday, calling the news “very sad” and citing Manson as “a big influence on me as an artist,” writing:
“Very sad to hear the news about Charles Manson’s death. During the time I was writing the Toxicity album, Manson’s interviews and music were a big influence on me as an artist. I titled the song ‘ATWA’ after Manson’s environmental organization. My interest was in the way he articulated his thoughts and his views on society, not in the murders.”
So we’re going with the ‘despite killing all those Jews, Hitler was an effective leader’ approach?
You might find yourself on a very lonely island after such a dumb fucking comment…. especially when you add in the ‘nu-uh, you guys are the ones who should be ashamed’ statement to cap off your insanely idiotic defense of such a vile piece of shit.
Also, I don’t recall any football player in the past couple decades saying “OJ is a real inspiration to me as a running back….. not the killing part, that sucks…. but man what a talent”.
Even guys who take beatings to the head for a living aren’t that gottam brain dead.
It happens every damn time, someone dies and no matter how awful a person they were its guaranteed someone is gonna try to pretend there was something great about them.