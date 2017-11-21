Charles Manson is a universally reviled figure, and for good reason: Of course, he’s best known as a cult leader who is responsible for multiple murders in the ’60s. Manson, who just passed away at 83 years old, also has some connections to the music world: He released an album called Lie: The Love And Terror Cult in 1970, and his songs have been recorded by the Beach Boys and Guns N’ Roses.

The latter is the side of Manson that System Of A Down guitarist Daron Malakian chose to remember when he mourned Manson’s death on Facebook yesterday, calling the news “very sad” and citing Manson as “a big influence on me as an artist,” writing: