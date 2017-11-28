Charly Bliss’ Cover Of Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ Is Glittery Holiday Brilliance

Every year, Amazon adds new songs to its Indie For The Holidays playlist, and this year’s installment is led by a spirited rendition of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” performed by indie rockers Charly Bliss.

The band told NPR, “Sam and Eva’s dad always hoped that Eva would be chosen to sing this song at a high school choir pageant so this has been a long time coming! It was a lot of fun covering what is probably the catchiest Christmas song of all time.”

The rest of the playlist has some solid names on it, too, including Jeff The Brotherhood, Best Coast, Albert Hammond, Jr. of The Strokes, and Kevin Morby. Listen to Charly Bliss’ cover above, and check out the tracklist of the Indie For The Holidays playlist below.

1. Kevin Morby — “Blue Christmas”
2. Charly Bliss — “All I Want For Christmas (Is You)”
3. Lemon Twigs — “Coventry Carol”
4. Best Coast — “Little Saint Nick”
5. Eisley — “Oh Winter”
6. Coco Hames — “(There Won’t Be) One More Christmas”
7. Blond Ambition — “Merry Christmas Baby”
8. Jeff The Brotherhood — “Brighid’s Flame”
9. Matt Costa — “Anything Helps”
10. Korey Dane — “Christmas with Bandini”
11. Great Grandpa — “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)”
12. Albert Hammond, Jr. — “The Little Boy That Santa Claus Forgot”
13. Dean & Britta — “Little Altar Boy”
14. Freedom Fry — “When The Snowflakes Fall”
15. Jessica Lea Mayfield — “To Heck With Ole Santa Claus”
16. Susto — “Feliz Navidad”
17. Mexican Institute of Sound — “Christmas in Latinoamerica”
18. Slow Dancer — “A Wonderful Christmastime”

