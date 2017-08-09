About a week before the untimely passing of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, the band had filmed an episode of Apple TV’s Carpool Karaoke, the upcoming spin-off series based on the hyper popular The Late Late Show With James Corden segment. Once that news came to light, the question became whether or not this episode would ever see the light of day.

It turns out that Corden himself isn’t quite sure what the fate of the episode is either, but he did say that the decision won’t be his to make. In an interview with the Associated Press, Corden said that he’ll leave that choice up to Bennington’s family:

“We will approach it in whichever manner his family or the people that were involved in that episode, however they would like it to be handled. We consider it to be not our decision to make. We will navigate it as delicately as possible and just adhere to whatever wishes they would want because I don’t think there’s any other way we could deal with it, really. That’s it. It’s completely up to them and that’s a conversation we haven’t even thought about having right now because I think it’s really important that we… It’s a tragedy.”

Bennington’s widow Talinda was grateful to hear Corden’s explanation and wrote a thankful tweet:

The band has slowed down on its activities following the passing of their lead singer and has cancelled their world tour. That hasn’t stopped them from popping up all over the Billboard charts, though.