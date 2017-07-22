Travis Barker Shares His Favorite Memory Of Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington Following His Tragic Passing

Getty Image

The death of Chester Bennington from Linkin Park shocked many throughout the music world, leading to a selection of tributes and memorials for the fallen front man. Bennington’s death comes on the heels of the suicide of Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell and now seems to be tied together forever in rock tragedy.

One of the closest artists to Bennington is Travis Barker from Blink 182. The band also canceled their dates alongside Linkin Park — a pair of stadium shows under the title “Blinkin Park” according to Billboard — and shared his favorite moment with Barker online as a tribute to the late musician. It comes from a 2014 benefit concert in the Philippines where Barker joined Linkin Park for a performance of “Bleed It Out.”

One of my favorite memories with Chester and Linkin Park was playing this benefit for the Philippines ❤️🙏🏻 #RESTINPEACECHESTER pic.twitter.com/Jkyfa1nFl3 — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) July 21, 2017

Barker also shared a photo of himself with Barker backstage during one of the many times the bands played together.