At the end of last month, Linkin Park front man Chester Bennington was laid to rest in a private ceremony near his home in Palos Verdes, California after taking his own life in an apparent suicide. A few hundred people were invited to pay their respects, and a full stage was even set up for people to perform musical tributes. As it turns out, one person was deeply disturbed by the ceremony, and recently took to Facebook to vent her frustrations.

In a lengthy note, Bennington’s ex-wife Samantha laid out her outrage over the way Chester’s funeral went down. “I’m so disgusted on so many levels!” Samantha wrote. “There were many friends & family that should have been there but when you turn a funeral into reducing someone’s life into only 12 years that’s what you get!

She claims that both she and Chester’s son Draven were not allowed to speak at the funeral, and that rather than honoring his total life the event, “Was more like checking into KROQ’s Weinie Roast Festival.”

Addressing Bennington’s widow Talinda directly, she wrote, “Thanks for not honoring the one wish my son had by sharing his prayer with his siblings and throwing the rose quarts into the ocean with him. Thank you for not giving me or my 31 guests any knowledge of we’re the ‘after bowling celebration was.’ Oh and your phone calls hours later wondering were we were lmfao still never mentioned where to go, name of place or address, it was a disgusting delusional display on all people who spoke at the funeral and their characters.”

More than that, she expressed outrage over some of the people who didn’t make it to the funeral. “There were many friends and family that should have been there but when you turn a funeral into reducing someone’s life into only 12 years that’s what you get!” Adding, “His parents both were not there (meaning his dad-both parents) mother was there for clarification , and his parents were not mentioned in the program, his siblings were not mentioned, the mothers of his children were not mentioned, even his own children were not listed on the program!”

Closing the note she wrote, “I hope you like capitalizing on his death…karma is real. I send you back all your energy to you a thousand time folds! Look in the mirror, I hope you like what you see. Business is business but I see zero love.”

