Chester Bennington’s Final Interview Revealed A Raging Inner Struggle

Following the news of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington’s tragic decision to end his own life yesterday, there has been an outpouring of grief and shock from the music community, his fans, and even his bandmates. Bennington was already pretty clearly reeling over the loss of his own close friend, Chris Cornell, and even sang at Cornell’s funeral a couple months ago. That footage is now even more heartbreaking to watch. His legacy remains unparalleled in our current era of rock, and his contributions to hip-hop as a benefactor are also innumerable.

The UK tabloid The Mirror has obtained excerpts from one of the final interviews that he gave with journalist Will Lavin back in May.

“I came to a point in my life where I was like, ‘I can either just give up and f*cking die or I can f*cking fight for what I want,’” Bennington said. “And I chose to fight for what I wanted. I wanted to have good relationships. I wanted to love the people in my life. I wanted to enjoy my job. I wanted to enjoy being a dad and having friends and just getting up in the morning. Because that was a struggle for me.”

