Chester Bennington And Linkin Park Filmed A ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Episode Before The Singer’s Death

07.21.17

The world was surprised and saddened yesterday to hear the awful news that Linkin Park leader Chester Bennington committed suicide at 41 years old, which was especially disheartening since yesterday would have also been the birthday of Bennington’s close friend Chris Cornell.

Before Bennington’s untimely passing, though, the Linkin Park train was really rolling: The band just released their seventh album, One More Light, in May, they shared a new video for the song “Talking To Myself” yesterday just hours before the tragic news broke, and they also had a photo shoot scheduled for the same day. A week ago today, they also drove around with Ken Jeong and filmed an episode of Carpool Karaoke: Not the The Late Late Show With James Corden segment, but the spin-off Apple TV series.

There’s no word yet about whether Bennington’s death will impact the release of the episode, although it certainly has potential to become a poignant tribute to Bennington, considering it’s ultimately going to be one of his last public appearances. Jeong, who hosted the episode, was among the many to pay tribute to Bennington yesterday, tweeting, “I am in shock and heartbroken. All my thoughts and prayers go out to Chester and his family and friends at this time.”

Read our take on Bennington’s power as a rock star here and our look at his influence in hip-hop here.

