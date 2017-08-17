Getty Image

It would appear that musical excellence runs through the Bennington family. On Wednesday, Chester Bennington’s widow Talinda took to Twitter where she shared a collection of solo pieces composed and performed by their son Jaime. Just, “as talented as his father,’ she wrote.

Our son Jaime is as talented as his father @ChesterBe . Here's a bit of his original work. #legacy https://t.co/ubvdUe9Acl — Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) August 16, 2017

The link she shared redirects to Jaime’s blog, where he wrote that, “I took a much needed break from the rigorous upkeep of this website for the last month. To be honest, I ran out of ideas and I most definitely ran out of motivation. But I’m back and I have come bearing gifts!” Adding, “Fueled by my love for the incredible Dimitri Shostakovich…I decided to sit down with my piano and have a conversation about what we wanted out of music.”

Though Jaime’s work bears little-to-no resemblance to the kind of music that his father created and performed as a member of Linkin Park, it’s wonderfully contemplative and deeply affecting. In the wake of her husband’s death, Talinda Bennington has kept up her public presence through social media, sharing her grieving process alongside Chester’s many fans.

“How do I move on?” she asked in a note she shared a few weeks back. “How do I pick up my shattered soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left. I want to let my community and the fans worldwide know that we feel your love. We feel your loss as well. My babies are so young to have lost their daddy. And I know that all of you will help keep his memory alive.”