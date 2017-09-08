This was days b4 my husband took his own life.Suicidal thoughts were there,but you'd. Never kmow. #fuckdepression pic.twitter.com/2IPXxXJxmT — Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) September 7, 2017

Depression is a powerful disease. It can affect even those closest to you without you ever knowing. That appears to have been the case for Talinda Bennington, wife of singer Chester Bennington, who took to Twitter recently and shared an emotional reminder of the worst effects that depression can exert.

Underneath a picture of her husband, who is shown smiling wide while looking across the ocean below just a short time before he killed himself, she wrote, “This was days b4 my husband took his own life. Suicidal thoughts were there, but you’d never know. ”

Suicide awareness has been an issue at the forefront of many music fan’s minds lately. In the rock world, the dual losses of Bennington and his friend and Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell have caused people to revisit the issue. Then in hip-hop, Logic highlighted the importance of seeking help during a staggering performance of his song ‘1-800-273-8255’ at the MTV VMAs. For those unaware and who might need to talk to someone, 1-800-273-8255 is the national suicide hotline.

Shortly after Bennington’s death, Talinda penned a note baring her soul and sharing her grief with the world. “We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy,” she wrote. How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left.”