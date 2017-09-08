Chester Bennington’s Wife Shared A Happy Photo Of Her Husband Days Before His Suicide To Underscore How Insidious Depression Is

09.08.17 1 hour ago

Depression is a powerful disease. It can affect even those closest to you without you ever knowing. That appears to have been the case for Talinda Bennington, wife of singer Chester Bennington, who took to Twitter recently and shared an emotional reminder of the worst effects that depression can exert.

Underneath a picture of her husband, who is shown smiling wide while looking across the ocean below just a short time before he killed himself, she wrote, “This was days b4 my husband took his own life. Suicidal thoughts were there, but you’d never know. ”

Suicide awareness has been an issue at the forefront of many music fan’s minds lately. In the rock world, the dual losses of Bennington and his friend and Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell have caused people to revisit the issue. Then in hip-hop, Logic highlighted the importance of seeking help during a staggering performance of his song ‘1-800-273-8255’ at the MTV VMAs. For those unaware and who might need to talk to someone, 1-800-273-8255 is the national suicide hotline.

Shortly after Bennington’s death, Talinda penned a note baring her soul and sharing her grief with the world. “We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy,” she wrote. How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left.”

Around The Web

TAGSchester benningtonLINKIN PARKsuicide

What Unites Us

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 1 day ago 9 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP