It’s incredibly hard, maybe impossible, to ever get over the loss of someone you loved. It’s been just a little bit over a month since Chris Cornell took his own life, but for the closest members of his family, the pain still lingers. The singer’s 12-year old daughter Toni recently took to his official Facebook page where she shared a touching note about her Dad on Father’s Day.

In her lengthy missive, she wrote about one of her favorite memories of with her dad, the time they watched Prince’s film Purple Rain together. “I always trusted your judgement. I put it on and immediately fell in love!” she wrote. “We then got to your favorite song, ‘The Beautiful Ones’. ‘This song is so special it doesn’t even belong in a genre. When I was in my twenties, I saw this in the theatre and some guy started cracking up laughing at this scene and song. It got me really mad,’ you said. I fell in love with the song too and listened to it on repeat.”

You can read her entire letter below.