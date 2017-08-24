Getty Image

Chris Cornell, the indelible front man of both Soundgarden and Audioslave, has been gone for a little over three months now. His death shook the rock-loving world to it’s core, and many of his biggest fans and closest friends are still trying to come to terms with the loss. Recently, Cornell’s wife Vicky took to social media to thank those same fans for their continued support, which has meant so much to her, as well as Chris’s children.

“Since my husband’s tragic passing, fans from all over the world have come together to share their feelings about what Chris and his music meant to them, leaving thousands of messages of love while visiting him at Hollywood Forever and online,” she wrote. “You have opened your hearts to me and our children and we are grateful to you for your sympathy, love, and support in bringing us solace and helping us heal. You have given us the hope and strength to endure the pain of these very dark days.”

She then ended her message with an expression of appreciation and a small request. “I want to thank all of you and I hope you will leave your tributes, personal stories, and messages for our family, to be shared on Chris’s site for everyone to read.”

You can submit your own tributes to Chris on his official website here.