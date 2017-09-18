Andrew Bisdale/truTV

When Chris Gethard announced that his cult TV show would be making the move to TruTV, the home of Impractical Jokers and Billy On The Street, he commended the network for their willingness to take a risk on him and his crew. “Kudos to them for embracing what could be a real disaster. My promise to you though is that should it be a disaster, The Chris Gethard Show on truTV will be the most watchable disaster the world has ever seen.”

That said, it was far from a disaster. The first half of The Gerthard Show‘s first season on truTV has been fantastically successful, bringing with it a laundry list of insane gags, consequences, a lot of… smells. However, it is also easy to overlook the last few minutes of each episode, which sees the entire studio audience turn around toward the back of the room for the musical guest. Over the last few years, musical guests have ranged from Jeff Rosenstock to the Hold Steady’s Craig Finn to Anamanaguchi.

With the move to truTV, the music department received a bigger — well… an actually existent — budget and even more credibility to pursue their ever-growing wish list of musical artists for the show, and this season has already featured appearances from Cayetana, Mannequin Pussy, and a rare performance from Atom And His Package.

In anticipation of the season’s second half, I touched base via email with the show’s three music bookers — Zane Van Dusen, Heidi Vanderlee, and Kiri Oliver — to learn about the DIY past, late-night cable present, and seemingly (almost) limitless future of the The Gerthard Show‘s music department.