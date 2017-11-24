Getty Image

Chris Stapleton might be the hardest-working man in country with the pending release of his second album in one year, From A Room: Volume 2. Of course, From A Room: Volume 2 is the follow-up to his May release, From A Room: Volume 1, but it’s no collection of cutting room throwaways. NPR has it available for early streaming as part of their First Listen series now.

From A Room: Volume 1, like Stapleton’s debut, Traveller, was seen as a triumph for “classic” country in the face of the increasing popularity of “bro” country, but Uproxx’s own Steven Hyden described Stapleton’s music as “more akin to a vintage heartland rock record than anything resembling ‘classic’ country.” The title comes from the studio where Stapleton recorded, along with country’s current Midas touch producer Dave Cobb, RCA Studio A in Nashville. Volume 2 features more of Stapleton’s signature, analog, recorded-live-in-the-room quality, as well as maintaining his streak of including his co-writers in the final productions. His wife Morgane Stapleton appears all over the album as well, helping to maintain the grounded aesthetic that seems like more a genuine part of his personality than a marketing ploy.

Stapleton had previously debuted Volume 2 standouts “Millionaire,” “Scarecrow In The Garden,” and “Tryin’ To Untangle My Mind,” with the full 9-song LP streaming on NPR now, and officially due for release December 1.