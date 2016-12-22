For years, people have bashed “Baby It’s Cold Outside” as outdated, sexist, and generally creepy. Which, it totally is (particularly if you don’t watch the musical version). Pull away the tune and the lyrics read like a powerpoint seminar called “How To Pressure Women Into Sex” by one of those Red Pill douches.
The neighbors might think (baby, it’s bad out there)
Say what’s in this drink? (no cabs to be had out there)
Easy there, Cosby.
I’m not the first one to make the Cos-connection. In fact, every single joke about this song has been made and remade until it’s ground into a fine powder. The whole thing has traveled through every stage of the song lifecycle:
From a video that shows the uncomfortable visuals that the lyrics so clearly imply…
…to the inevitable script-flip…
I nominate “Christmas Shoes”. God that song is awful
I youtube the Patton Oswalt Animated bit about this every year at this time. It’s as brilliant as the song is cringeworthy.
I don’t know if it has any comedic value but I cringe every time I hear, “A Wonderful Christmas Time” by Wings. I hate that song so much!
This is the objective winner. Each time that song plays, a newborn puppy dies.
That was great, SB
Steve, what’s with the war on Christmas?!?
#STEVE’SWARONCHRISTMAS
I didn’t even write it on a red computer!
HAPPY HOLIDAYS, Sir.
I really like the Tom jones/Cerys Matthews version of this song so you can go fuck yourself Steve. And it appears you misunderstood the “them instead of you” line.
@Greg Hardy Fan Club I don’t think I misunderstood that line. It was removed from other versions of the song for a reason. But I’ve noted in my day planner to go fuck myself.
You need to get with the times. Toss that day planner and get a PDA. I’ve scheduled a recurring appointment for taking a long walk off a short pier
Yes, American millennials are a sensitive bunch that thought the rich Irish man was wishing ill will on the starving people. Irony was alive and well in the eighties. Some people refer to them as the good auld times.
Steve, I hope I’m right in thinking you’re being particularly hyperbolic. If not, well…
Band Aid 1984 raised around $25m dollars to help with the crisis. And those are 1984 dollars. And it’s incredibly inoffensive, to the point that these arguments (which I’m afraid are not new) demonstrate a need to reach and find new sources of moral horror, digging into the past to scream at it, for failing to adhere to modern life’s incessant need for bland correctness. This song was produced at a time when we (in the UK) were being faced with daily images of children dying. People knew it was horrific. A tempered and accurate song, that said “Hey, a lot of people in Africa are actually really successful” isn’t going to get people on board – and it was absolutely necessary for the world to help a continent that we had collectively kept back from wider development. So leave it, yeah?
Except the Bono bit. Fuck that guy.
Personal favourite is Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas. The melody, the wartime backdrop, the way it soars. It’s fucking beautiful.
@thayden I mean…. Of course I’m being hyperbolic. It raised a shit ton of money. That doesn’t mean that someone with 2016 sensibilities won’t cringe at the lyrics. “Baby It’s Cold Outside” was written by a husband and wife. Still creepy though.
But yes, I am mostly here to have fun on this post.