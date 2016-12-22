WTF is Krampus

‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’ Is Played Out, So What’s Our New #1 Most Cringeworthy Christmas Single?

12.22.16 2 days ago 14 Comments

For years, people have bashed “Baby It’s Cold Outside” as outdated, sexist, and generally creepy. Which, it totally is (particularly if you don’t watch the musical version). Pull away the tune and the lyrics read like a powerpoint seminar called “How To Pressure Women Into Sex” by one of those Red Pill douches.

The neighbors might think (baby, it’s bad out there)
Say what’s in this drink? (no cabs to be had out there)

Easy there, Cosby.

I’m not the first one to make the Cos-connection. In fact, every single joke about this song has been made and remade until it’s ground into a fine powder. The whole thing has traveled through every stage of the song lifecycle:

From a video that shows the uncomfortable visuals that the lyrics so clearly imply…

…to the inevitable script-flip…

