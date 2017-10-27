It seems like Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry really knows her away around the online world: Paying tribute to Harambe and covering Justin Bieber are both effective and savvy ways to draw internet eyeballs. Mayberry was also previously the subject of a spookily accurate meme, so in honor of the second season premiere of Stranger Things, she re-shared the image and admitted a truth that’s been under our noses this whole time: Mayberry looks almost exactly like Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things.

Mayberry tagged Wolfhard in her tweet, and although he has yet to respond, he’s probably appreciative, since he’s a big indie music fan (although he only just learned what shoegaze is). She has gotten some feedback from Ben Schwartz, who has his own connection to the Stranger Things universe thanks to our theory about how his Parks And Recreation character Jean-Ralphio is the son of Stranger Things‘ Steve Harrington. “Congrats again to both of you,” Schwartz tweeted.

Now that Stranger Things is back and the meme is resurfacing, some of the internet is discovering this uncanny similarity for the first time, and they’re blown away.