New York Punks Citris Channel Courtney Love In Their Defiant ‘Little Scars’ Video

caitlin-white
Managing Editor, Music
02.03.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

In case you’re unaware, Courtney Love’s band Hole helped define the ’90s grunge-rock sound that her late husband is pinned with championing, except Hole began in LA, not Seattle, and included a collaboration with Kim Gordon on their debut album Pretty On The Inside. The follow-up, Live Through This has helped more people than I can count — myself included — live through their own series of nightmares.

If you haven’t heard that record please stop reading this post and go put it on. Done? Okay, continue reading, because right after that album you will need to listen to another band, Citris, who sound like direct descendants of Love’s slanted grunge rebellion.

Like Hole’s work, the lyrics of Citris’ songs address abusive relationships and f*cked up power dynamics between men and women that often leave women hurt or used. The above video for “Little Scars,” which rock site CLRVYNT dropped the video earlier this week, will give you a good sense of New York band’s shimmering, defiant aesthetic. It’s mesmerizing — I’ve been listening to Angelina Torreano shred and scream all week.

Torreano and guitarist/producer Chris Krasnow met up in Purchase, New York, the upstate enclave that has produced quite a few notable artists over the course of the last few years, and put together their debut album Panic In Hampton Bays as a streaming-only release in 2015. Torreano and Krasnow played every instrument for the songs on the album, but live they’re accompanied by Clint Mobley on drums and Gianluca Minucci on bass.

In 2017, LA-based independent label New Professor Music is releasing the album this year on physical and digital formats. It will be out 2/24, and the so far the video for “Little Scars” is the first single. Pre-order the record here and check out the full tracklist below.

Panic In Hampton Bays tracklist:

1. “On The Sidelines”
2. “Little Scars”
3. “I Guess It’s You That’s Winning”
4. “Ex-Dreamer”
5. “Golden”
6. “Coco Chanel”
7. “Decay”
8. “Lost In Your Love”
9. “New People”
10. “Agoraphobia”
11. “Burn Into The Sun”
12. “One And Only”

Author Profile Picture
Music editor foodie with a yoga obsession. I speak sage, whether you're coming or going.

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 day ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 days ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 days ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 4 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP