Cloud Nothings On Their Punishing, Pristine Doomsday Record ‘Life Without Sound’

01.24.17 16 mins ago

Jessie Lirola

Like many of us, Cloud Nothings mastermind Dylan Baldi can’t get over the nagging sense that bad times are right around the corner. But unlike the rest of the world, he didn’t need a year of news terrible enough to make “dumpster fire” a household phrase to activate it.

“I always have some sense of impending doom,” Baldi said when I spoke to him over the phone last week prior to the release of the post-rock band’s upcoming full-length. “There’s always something terrible coming.”

Baldi’s previous albums with Cloud Nothings bear this out. A closer look at his last two albums — 2014’s Here And Nowhere Else, and before that Attack On Memory — reveal glimmers of end times epiphanies at every turn. And, as you might expect, always thinking about doom has left Baldi prepared. On “Stay Useless” — a standout from Memory, Cloud Nothing’s breakout album, he’s practically asking for it to come: “I need time to stop moving,” he begs in the chorus. “I need time to stay useless.”

Subscribe to UPROXX

But after several albums of making the end of days seem personal, Baldi’s ready to move it outside of his own head. Where previous work sounded like the inside of Baldi’s brain clattering down around him, tracks on Life Without Sound move on from the imagery of private turmoil and unleash the catastrophe on the outside world. Life Without Sound‘s “Sight Unseen” and “Up To The Surface” are built around portraits of a world that’s simultaneously burning up and sinking into the ocean.

TAGScloud nothingsDylan BaldiLife Without Sound

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 1 week ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP