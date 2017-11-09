Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton And More Of Country Music’s Best Read Some CMAs Mean Tweets On ‘Kimmel’

The CMAs crowned the best in some parts of country music tonight, while other parts were outside playing music to prove a point about modern country. Still, some of the most popular found the time to make their way over to Jimmy Kimmel Live — not really, but it is fun to pretend — after the show and sat down to read some mean tweets. And the one thing that’s certain, people who tweet about country music are really mean.

The preview for Blake Shelton made it seem like someone was going to tweet about his accent, but it ended up being a tweet about someone hitting him with a semi-truck. The rest weren’t all that bad, but some were just like tossing someone at a brick wall. One called Darius Rucker’s country efforts the worst thing they’ve ever heard in their life, another said Little Big Town was like a bag full of cats and beat them with a tennis racket, Chris Stapleton ended up just being called flat out ugly. They’re not just mean tweets, they’re kinda cruel.

