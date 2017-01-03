Beyonce Will Headline Coachella 2017

Well, this is big news for the desert festival that helped create the idea of music festivals as events! Beyonce herself will headline the second day of Coachella in 2017. So in case you missed the incredible Formation tour — which we considered to be the most important live music event of 2016 — there’s still time to get your fill of Queen Bey in the new year. Along with Beyonce, the festival also landed Radiohead and Kendrick for the other two top headliner spots.

Beyonce has traditionally showed up at Coachella for the past couple years to have a really good time as a spectator — oh and dance alongside her sister Solange real quick — but it looks like this year she’s decided to grace the stage herself. This marks the first time Beyonce has ever performed at the festival.

But what are the other lower tier gems for those who are looking to dig a little deeper? Well, Travis Scott will be there, along with Father John Misty, Empire Of The Sun, Bon Iver, Future, Schoolboy Q, Gucci Mane, Lorde, Future Islands, Bonobo, Tory Lanez, Car Seat Headrest, Nao and basically any other artist you had your heart set on seeing within the next twelve months. The lineup sort of reads like a who’s who in music for 2017, and will definitely put the festival on the map as unmissable yet again.

Check out the full lineup below.