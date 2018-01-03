Getty Image

Coachella just revealed its lineup poster yesterday, and at first glance, it appears that the roster offers plenty of acts to appeal to multiple sensibilities, with everything from The Weeknd to The War On Drugs to Eminem to Fleet Foxes scheduled for both weekends. With any festival lineup, though, there are bound to be naysayers, and among the most notable is One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson, who doesn’t seem to be feeling what’s going down in Indio, California this summer.

Reacting to the reveal, he tweeted, “Just seen the Coachella lineup… Where the f-ck are all the bands!? It’s a festival!?”