Getty Image

After the Coachella lineup was announced earlier this week, independent and fiercely diverse site Afropunk shared a piece highlighting some reporting about AEG, (parent company of Goldenvoice, who owns Coachella), and AEG owner Philip Anschutz’s ties to anti-LGBT and climate change denialist organizations.

We looked into the story, citing further reporting from The Washington Post and Greenpeace, and the story was subsequently picked up at multiple outlets, including Teen Vogue, which tipped the scale.

Today Anschutz has issued a statement in reaction to the story. Though multiple sources confirm he and his foundation have donated significant amounts of money to organizations that are both anti-LGBT and support climate change denial, Anschutz has released a statement calling the surge of reporting on his donations “fake news,” and then followed that up by noting that if he or his foundation did contribute to organizations that, against his prior knowledge, supported these causes, he has ceased. Interesting how it can be both fake, and something that he’s since stopped doing?