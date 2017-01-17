CocoRosie And Anohni Release ‘Future Feminist’ Protest Track ‘Smoke ‘Em Out’ For Women’s March

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

CocoRosie have been making freak folk as weird and feminist as possible since long before a man who boasts accosting women without their consent was slated to assume our highest office. So it’s little wonder that the sisters Casady, Bianca “Coco” and Sierra “Rosie” would have something to say about the Women’s March on Washington that’s scheduled to peacefully protest Trump’s election.

The duo are currently working on their new album, but felt the need to release their latest track early in order to precede the Women’s March. The song is called “Smoke ‘Em Out” and features fellow activist-pop protestor Anohni. They wrote a note about the decision to accompany the track release:

Today we share a new song to inspire the weary-disappointed hearts of so many crest-fallen citizens. We just started working on a new album, but ‘Smoke ‘Em Out’ begged to be turned loose on the world now, as a means of participation during these turbulent yet invigorating times. Joined on guest vocals by our fellow Future Feminist ANOHNI, ‘Smoke ‘Em Out’ welcomes the new character who will be occupying the White House with a mob of women and children armed with forks and knives. In the wake of this unnatural disaster, we feel a call to rise, shout, and burn the house down. The future is female.

peace, Bianca & Sierra Casady

Listen above. The two also shared a poem that they feel reflects on the current political situation:

