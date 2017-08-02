Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Last night, Coldplay kicked off the next leg of their A Head Full Of Dreams Tour with a blowout performance at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Near the end of the evening, Chris Martin seated himself behind and piano launched into a solo rendition of the Linkin Park song “Crawling” in a touching tribute to that band’s lead singer Chester Bennington, who took his own life last month.

Martin’s version was tender, and extremely touching. He personally dedicated it to “anyone who’s missing someone,” but seemed a bit flustered. He started playing it, then stopped, remarking to the crowd, “I know this is probably going to end up on YouTube so I want to do it right.” Sure enough, the performance was captured by multiple people from multiple angles, and you can watch it for yourself in the video above.

Bennington left a wide wake in the music community, and his death has inspired a massive outpouring of grief. His band Linkin Park have set up a special website where fans can share their memories and tributes to the singer. Bennington’s widow Talinda recently opened up about the loss in a heartbreaking note, writing, “We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy. How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul?” She closed her letter by saying, “He was a bright, loving soul with an angel’s voice. And now he is pain free singing his songs in all of our hearts. May God Bless us all and help us turn to one another when we are in pain. Chester would’ve wanted us to do so. Rest In Peace, my love.”