The One Love Manchester concert put together by Ariana Grande to aid the victims of the horrific terrorist attack that took place at one of her shows in that city last month was a cathartic triumph. The singer herself was a picture of poise and grace. Other performers like Katy Perry and Justin Bieber were equally as powerful in voice and presence, but it was a surprise appearance by Oasis singer and Manchester native Liam Gallagher during Coldplay’s set that proved to be one of the most special moments of the entire show.

Shortly after it ended, some of the good vibes that came from the performance were dampened however, when Gallagher took to Twitter to call out his brother and Oasis band mate Noel for not showing up to perform. “Manchester I’d like to apologise for my brothers absence last night very disappointed stay beautiful stay safe,” he wrote. “Noel’s out of the f**king country weren’t we all love get on a fucking plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad f**k.”

Manchester id like to apologise for my brothers absence last night very disappointed stay beautiful stay safe LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 5, 2017

Noels out of the fucking country weren't we all love get on a fucking plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad fuck — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 5, 2017

Apparently, that didn’t sit well with Coldplay and Chris Martin who responded to Liam’s charges on Twitter, writing, “Thank you Noel Gallagher for giving your blessing and encouragement to play ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ and ‘Live Forever’ on Sunday. Everyone knew in advance you couldn’t be there physically, so thank you for being there in spirit and for lending us those incredible songs.”

1/ thank you @noelgallagher for giving your blessing and encouragement to play don't look back in anger and live forever on sunday — Coldplay (@coldplay) June 6, 2017

2/ everyone knew in advance you couldn't be there physically, so thank you for being there in spirit — Coldplay (@coldplay) June 6, 2017

3/ and for lending us those incredible songs. love cm — Coldplay (@coldplay) June 6, 2017

And hour later they also thanked Liam.