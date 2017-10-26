Coldplay Good-Naturedly Responded To Fox News’ Radiohead Comparison

#Radiohead #Fox News
10.26.17 56 mins ago

Getty Image

Fox News has been known to draw the ire of a lot of people over the years, but now they’ve gotten themselves involved in a strange feud with Radiohead. In case you missed it, political pundit Kat Timpf appeared on The Greg Gutfeld Show a couple weeks ago and called Radiohead fans “strange, malnourished, and sad.” This prompted a response from the band’s Jonny Greenwood, who updated his Twitter bio to reflect that set of descriptors.

Gutfeld kept the feud going on his show this past weekend, bringing Coldplay into the mix by referring to Radiohead as “a fine band,” but also as “the poor man’s Coldplay.” Now Coldplay has weighed in, and tongue firmly in cheek, they expressed their agreement with Gutfeld’s assessment. In a tweet signed by creative director and sort-of-official fifth Coldplay member Phil Harvey, the band posted a screenshot of a headline about Gutfeld’s statement and tweeted, “Finally somebody had the balls to say it!” with a laughing emoji.

The band is just joking and having a bit of fun, of course, and in the past, they’ve even said that Radiohead is the superior band of the two: In a 2012 interview, guitarist Jonny Buckland was asked which band is better and he responded, “Radiohead. No, I mean really, they are. They are great.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Radiohead#Fox News
TAGScoldplayFOX NEWSRADIOHEAD

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP