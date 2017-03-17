UPROXX Presents Nashville's Exit/In

Nashville’s Caitlin Rose Helps The Old 97s Get ‘Good With God’ For A Fiery ‘Conan’ Performance

Managing Editor, Music
03.17.17

Being the music editor for an entire national site is difficult, because it means I’m focused on news, features, and songs that encompass the entire scope of the music world, and not just the corners of it that I personally favor the most. There’s subjectivity, sure, but there’s also an objective need to cover pressing stories, important albums, and features that speak to my audience.

Having said that, the Old 97s have long been one of my personal favorite bands, hanging out in the niche corner of alt-country obscurity. Seriously, have you guys heard “Question” ?? That might be the only song that makes marriage still seem appealing to me in 2017.

Anyway, my busyness caused me to somehow miss the fact that the Old 97s put out a new album last month. It’s called Graveyard Whistling and gets into far more existential territory than the earnest tenderness of “Question” — which is a judgement on neither. Both are good!

The band went on Conan this week to perform one of the album’s standout tracks, “Good With God,” and though the album version features Brandi Carlile handling the God monologue, for the TV performance Miller and co. were joined by Nashville’s own Caitlin Rose, who nailed the sweet hellfire and brimstone the part requires. Turns out, in this universe, God is a woman, and she’s not as forgiving as Miller’s narrator might have been counting on.

Watch it all above, and let’s hope this is a return to form for Rose as well as the Old 97s, as her 2013 album The Stand-In remains an under-the-radar country classic. Watch her join the band for the performance above, and stream The Stand-In below if you’ve never heard it.

Around The Web

TAGSCaitlin RoseGood With GoodGraveyard WhistlingOld 97sRhett Miller
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 9 hours ago
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 3 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP