There’s a weird phenomenon in popular music where the young people making it re-discover old albums en masse. Indie rock went through its Fleetwood Mac phase a few years back and now it looks like everything’s turning up Graceland. If Drake saying “wagwan” to artists the world over and Ed Sheeran singing in Twi isn’t enough to convince you, check out the joyous worldbeat sounds of Conner Youngblood and Nylo’s new single “Everyday.”

The song is all drums doing there best approximation of a handclap rhythm, while various string instruments do their damnedest to follow along. The result is a sort of millennial globalist pop that would no doubt make Paul Simon smile. And the song has a story that’s just as uplifting as the track.

“I actually met Conner by hearing his music echoing out of an office in Epic records,” Nylo said. “I ran in overwhelmed by joy that there was music without a dance, four on the floor style kick pattern for once.”

The duo kept up that vibe for the months it took to make the track.

“The whole thing came about pretty naturally and pretty patiently,” the Dallas-based musician explained. “We wrote the music one night together in LA, and didn’t finish writing lyrics or recording vocals until the next time we could get together in Dallas maybe four or five months later. It was an attempt at making an upbeat song, just to kind of step away from the usual moody and quiet vibes Nylo and I typically write.”

Give it a listen up top.