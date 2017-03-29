Raja Kumari, Indian American Songwriter-turned-Hip-Hop Star | UNCHARTED

Conner Youngblood And Nylo’s ‘Everyday’ Is The Paul Simon-Type Track We All Need In 2017

Contributing Writer
03.29.17

There’s a weird phenomenon in popular music where the young people making it re-discover old albums en masse. Indie rock went through its Fleetwood Mac phase a few years back and now it looks like everything’s turning up Graceland. If Drake saying “wagwan” to artists the world over and Ed Sheeran singing in Twi isn’t enough to convince you, check out the joyous worldbeat sounds of Conner Youngblood and Nylo’s new single “Everyday.”

The song is all drums doing there best approximation of a handclap rhythm, while various string instruments do their damnedest to follow along. The result is a sort of millennial globalist pop that would no doubt make Paul Simon smile. And the song has a story that’s just as uplifting as the track.

“I actually met Conner by hearing his music echoing out of an office in Epic records,” Nylo said. “I ran in overwhelmed by joy that there was music without a dance, four on the floor style kick pattern for once.”

The duo kept up that vibe for the months it took to make the track.

“The whole thing came about pretty naturally and pretty patiently,” the Dallas-based musician explained. “We wrote the music one night together in LA, and didn’t finish writing lyrics or recording vocals until the next time we could get together in Dallas maybe four or five months later. It was an attempt at making an upbeat song, just to kind of step away from the usual moody and quiet vibes Nylo and I typically write.”

Give it a listen up top.

Around The Web

TAGSConner YoungbloodEverydayNylo
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP