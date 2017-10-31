Converge’s Intense ‘A Single Tear’ Video Is A Brutal Sensory Overload About Parenthood

10.31.17 2 hours ago

Hardcore metal band Converge has been at it since 1990, and not only is resting on their laurels out of the question, but they’re currently getting ready to release The Dusk In Us, their ninth album and first since 2012. The record has so far been preceded by the singles “I Can Tell You About Pain,” “Under Duress,” and “Reptilian,” and now, they’re shared a paternal video for a fourth new song, titled “A Single Tear.”

Singer Jacob Bannon has previously said the song is “about becoming a parent, and the perspective and strength it can give,” and the video, directed by Max Moore, reinforces that theme by offering “a powerful sensory assault along with a nuanced meditation on birth,” as it’s been described.

