Joseph Llanes

If you’re like me, hearing about the TV show The Voice instinctively produces an inadvertent wince. It’s okay, I’ll wait. Got it over with? Good. Sure, American Idol gave us Kelly Clarkson, and a few other relatively successful artists made their way through that grueling circuit, but mostly those talent shows are associated with middling skill and tryhard antics. So if you’re tempted to write RaeLynn off because of her stint on The Voice, that’s understandable. But it’s also, in this case, completely wrongheaded.

Keep in mind, country music’s biggest female star, Miranda Lambert, also got her start on a country talent show, Nashville Star. And remember, when RaeLynn auditioned on The Voice in 2012 she rendered a Miranda-helmed song, “Hell On Heels,” with such sugared ferocity that Miranda’s then-husband turned his chair the f*ck around. Do you know how self-assured and brave you have to be to cover a man’s own wife? In case you — ever busy millennial that you are — missed it:

(In case you further missed the all-female trio the Pistol Annies, made up of Miranda, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley, they have two albums and both are fire straight through.)